The Most Relatable Post by a New Mom! Parineeti Chopra’s Funny Take on Motherhood

Congratulations are pouring in for Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha, who recently welcomed their baby boy on October 19. The couple, embracing parenthood for the first time, expressed immense joy and gratitude for this new chapter in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a hilarious clip from Aamir Khan’s cult classic Andaz Apna Apna to sum up her feelings about becoming a mother. The video featured Aamir’s character bursting into laughter before nervously crying, ending with the line, “Khatam bye bye tata.” Captioning the post, Parineeti humorously wrote, “Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant.”

Earlier, on October 19, Parineeti announced the arrival of her son with a heartfelt Instagram post that read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy, and we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything… with gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

Soon after, she also shared a gratitude note in her Instagram stories, thanking her fans for their overwhelming love and blessings. She wrote, “Thank you for your wishes, everyone! Can’t reply to everyone individually – but please know we have read and cherished each and every message! Love you all, Pari and Raghav.”

Parineeti Chopra Instagram Story

Parineeti and Raghav first sparked dating rumours in 2022 but kept their relationship private until their engagement in 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi. The couple later tied the knot in a fairytale destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September 2023.

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for her Netflix debut in a yet-untitled mystery thriller series, produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D’Silva, known for Rang De Basanti and Ungli.