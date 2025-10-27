Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s 14-Year Marriage Comes to an End: Here’s Why!

TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have broken up after over a decade of marriage, as per a report in Hindustan Times. The couple, who got married in 2011, had filed for divorce a few months ago, and their break-up was legally settled between July and August 2025. The report also adds that the custody of their children has also been decided amicably.

Gossip regarding issues in their marriage first emerged in July 2025, but back then Mahhi had decided not to comment on it. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she had stated, “Even if it is true, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay the fee of my lawyer? Why do people make such a big deal over someone’s divorce or separation?

” Her response reflected frustration at the intense public scrutiny surrounding their personal lives. A person who was quoted by Hindustan Times confirmed that the couple was living apart for a long time. “Plenty of effort was made, but nothing worked. Separation occurred long ago. They had filed for divorce some two months ago. The documents were signed and finalized in July-August, and the kids’ custody also has been worked out,” said the source.

Jay and Mahhi are parents to three children — their biological daughter Tara, born in 2019, and their foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in back in 2017. The couple, once known for their close bond and family vlogs, reportedly began facing issues stemming from Mahhi’s trust concerns. Their social media activity also hinted at a distance; they stopped posting together after their last joint family video in June 2024. The two were seen in public together for the last time in August 2025, when they threw a Labubu-themed birthday party for Tara. Jay has since then posted photos from a Japanese trip with his daughters, while Mahhi is said to have moved into a new house with the children two weeks ago. The two still seem to get along well despite their breakup on social media.

Mahhi last week posted about Jay’s Tokyo Instagram reel, to which Jay replied lightheartedly, indicating that they still maintain a decent relationship as co-parents.

Looking back at people’s perceptions of divorce, Mahhi said, “People think there will be drama when a couple breaks up. There’s too much pressure from society. Just live and let live.” Their split, while highly personal, seems to be friendly and based on mutual respect, the closing of one door and the opening of another for both performers.