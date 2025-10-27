Salman Khan’s Brave Stand on Balochistan That Made Pakistan Call Him a Terrorist!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been at the epicentre of a social media controversy following reports of his alleged placement on Pakistan’s terror watchlist after his comments made regarding Balochistan at an event in Saudi Arabia. However, upon deeper inspection, the reports have been found to be false and based on forged evidence.

The row started when some social media users claimed the Government of Balochistan had placed Khan’s name on Pakistan’s ‘Fourth Schedule’ under the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997). The Fourth Schedule is a roll called list kept by Pakistan’s interior ministry to keep under close watch individuals presumed to have connections with extremist or proscribed organizations. The persons listed are subject to close monitoring, restrictions on movement, and possible legal proceeding.

In support of the assertion, a claimed government notification dated October 16, 2025, went viral online. The purportedly signed document by provincial authorities indicated that Salman Khan was being listed as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator.” The social media user Nasir Azeem originally posted it, and soon it gained momentum on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

But queries into the allegations have shown no official confirmation from any government agency in Pakistan or reliable media outlet. No announcement has been made by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior or the Balochistan Home Department. Experts further reported discrepancies in the viral document, indicating that it was doctored or fabricated. The language and document format in the purported notification also do not resemble official Pakistani documents of this sort.

The row appears to have originated from a footage of Salman Khan’s speech during the Riyadh Forum, in which he talked about the increasing international clout of Indian cinema. At the course of discussion—conducted alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Salman used the name Balochistan while narrating about the South Asian labor force in the Middle East that comes from diverse backgrounds.

Salman Khan has been placed on the Fourth Schedule by the Government of Balochistan.@BeingSalmanKhan #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/Pbg1uaKiJU — Nasir Azeem (@BeloetsjNasir) October 25, 2025

Currently, if you produce a Hindi film and release it in Saudi Arabia, it will be a superhit… There are Balochistanis, Afghans, and Pakistanis working here,” Khan said.

While a few users misconstrued his comment as politically motivated, others stood up for it as non-sensational and factual. As of today, there is no evidence available which shows that Pakistan took any legal or administrative step against the actor, and thus the viral reports are baseless and misleading.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes a STAND for Tanya Mittal, SLAMS Neelam Giri and Nehal Chudasama!