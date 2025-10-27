My Broken Bones Look Up To Yours – Hrithik Roshan’s Heartfelt Tribute to Jackie Chan

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan recently met world icon and martial arts icon Jackie Chan on holiday overseas. War 2 star Hrithik snapped the special moment and posted it on Instagram, saying he’s a huge fan of the legendary star.

Hrithik is posing in a white attire, complete with a trendy jacket and matching blue jeans, while Jackie Chan is dressed in navy-blue monochrome. What’s more interesting is that both celebrities are posing wearing identical hats, creating a playful touch to the photograph. Capturing the moment, Hrithik has titled the post, “Fancy meeting you here, sir, @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always.”

This was not the first meeting between the two superstars. Hrithik and Jackie had first met in 2019 at the China premiere of Hrithik’s Kaabil. They also came together again in 2022 at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where their pictures went viral on social media in no time.

Hrithik’s recent meeting with Jackie Chan occurred while he was holidaying with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Posting a happy selfie with Saba and filmmaker Danish Renzu of Songs of Paradise, Hrithik captioned, “Happy holidays!! Catching the sun with these two supremely talented humans!! If you haven’t seen ‘Songs of Paradise’ yet, do yourselves a favour and go watch it now!” Saba posted romantic photos during their holiday, captioning them, “Nothing better than winter walking!”

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action drama War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Although the film received mixed reviews, fans praised Hrithik’s performance. Up next, Hrithik is set to make his OTT debut as a producer with a new thriller series titled Storm under his banner HRX Films, co-produced with Eshaan Roshan. The show will have Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad playing pivotal roles.