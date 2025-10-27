Kriti Sanon’s UFC 321 Date with Kabir Bahia is Giving Us Major Couple Goals!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is again trending on social media after she was seen at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi with her alleged beau Kabir Bahia and actor Varun Dhawan. The Crew star, who keeps her life under wraps, posted pictures from the event on Instagram, captioning them, “Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi. Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2.”

The post went viral the moment it was made, with the fans going into a tizzy over Kriti and Kabir’s increasing public outings together. Wearing casual but stylish outfits, the two seemed at ease and smiling, further perpetuating speculations that they are dating. The fans were quick to mention their obvious chemistry and how well they seemed to get along during the event.

Rumours of a romance between Kriti and Kabir first began circulating earlier this year when the actress celebrated her 34th birthday in Greece. Videos and photos from the trip showed the two spending time together, sparking widespread curiosity. While Kriti’s official posts only featured her close friends, fans and paparazzi clips revealed glimpses of Kabir, leading to speculation that he had joined her on the vacation.

Even with mounting rumour, neither Kriti nor Kabir has made a confirmation or denial of the relationship. Both have maintained silence regarding it, leaving their appearance at public events to make the statements. They have been seen together at various private events and parties over the last few months, indicating close proximity.

Kabir Bahia, a self-styled London entrepreneur with interests in the entertainment and sports world, has kept his profile low in spite of the increasing media glare. His regular sightings with Kriti, though, have turned him into a topic of interest among her followers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti Sanon continues to stay busy with a string of high-profile projects. She will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Dhanush, which is slated for a worldwide release on November 28, 2025, in both Hindi and Tamil. Additionally, she will headline Cocktail 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

As fans eagerly await her upcoming films, Kriti’s sparkling chemistry with Kabir Bahia continues to make waves, keeping her personal and professional life equally in the spotlight.