The Queen of Comedy is Back! Bharti Singh and Tejasswi Prakash Twinning in Purple for Laughter Chefs Season 3

The popular comedy-culinary program Laughter Chefs is set to come back with its third season following two big runs. Popular for its mixture of laughter, mayhem, and cooking in a peculiar format, the show has been an audience favourite for its rib-tickling blend of celebrity duos and ad-hoc entertainment. Season 3 will intensify the entertainment quotient with a new cast and even greater excitement.

On day one of the shoot, real-life couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen on location, enjoying warm friendship with host Bharti Singh, sending fans into raptures. Tejasswi, who was a guest on the show earlier, will now be a contestant, while Karan is back for the third season. A viral moment on the set featured Tejasswi and Karan extending an invitation to Bharti to stand with them, and Tejasswi and Bharti by chance twinning in purple.

Bharti Singh, who is pregnant for the second time, was thrilled to be hosting the show again. She will continue to co-host with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who brings his trademark energy and humor to the kitchen.

The new season has a thrilling lineup of shows that include Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh, who will be coming together after their Sirf Tum stint. Laughter Chefs Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber, will be paired with Isha Malviya, and they promise a new and vibrant match. Real-life couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, now seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga, also join the contestants.

Alongside the new faces, the show retains some fan-favourite pairs such as Krushna Abhishek–Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Sharma–Samarth Jurel, and Jannat Zubair–Aly Goni.

With a mix of returning stars, new Jodis, and Bharti’s infectious humour, Laughter Chefs Season 3 promises to serve a hearty dose of drama, spice, and laughter, ensuring fans are in for a treat once again.