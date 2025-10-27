Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama’s Powerful Message for Farrhana Bhatt After Eviction! What She Said About Betrayal.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a shocking double eviction, with Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali bidding farewell to the show. Their unexpected exit left both housemates and viewers stunned. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the emotional exchange between Nehal and her former close friend Farrhana Bhatt during Nehal’s exit.

As Nehal prepared to leave the Bigg Boss house, Farrhana leaned in for a hug, but Nehal refused, saying she was heartbroken. The two, once inseparable friends, had recently drifted apart after Farrhana confessed that she no longer felt the same peace in their friendship. Following Nehal’s departure, Farrhana broke down by the pool and confided in Tanya Mittal, expressing deep regret over her harsh words about Nehal. She even blamed Kunickaa Sadanand for creating misunderstandings between them.

Nehal Chudasama_Pic Courtesy Instagram

In an emotional moment, Farrhana admitted feeling guilty for accusing Nehal of faking a “love angle” with Baseer Ali to gain attention on the show, lamenting, “She didn’t even hug me.”

After her eviction, Nehal took to her Instagram stories to respond to Farrhana’s breakdown. Sharing a clip of Farrhana crying after her exit, Nehal wrote, “I would never betray someone I give my heart to. Nehal Chudasama jisse dil deti hai uska bura chaahna meri fitrat hi nahi hai. And as I mentioned, ‘Main iske baad bhi tere saath khadi rahungi.’ Love and support for Farro.” Her post made it clear that, despite their fallout, Nehal continues to wish Farrhana well.

Meanwhile, the double eviction has sent shockwaves across the Bigg Boss fandom. Former contestants Rahul Vaidya and Diandra Soares took to social media to express surprise, especially at Baseer Ali’s early exit, calling it one of the most unexpected eliminations of the season.