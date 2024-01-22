Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif flaunting their traditional looks at the Ram Mandir ceremony

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were seen posing together before receiving a warm welcome with red roses and red shawls at Ayodhya airport.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene were spotted in traditional wear as they posed alongside filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani as well as actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Katrina is seen wearing a golden saree while Vicky is seen wearing a white kurta. Both are looking adorable and are excited for the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.