An Open Letter Calling for Structural Reform in Digital Ticketing

As India’s theatrical ecosystem becomes increasingly dependent on digital booking platforms such as BookMyShow and Paytm, questions around revenue structures and promotional monetisation are beginning to surface within the producer community.

A contributor from the film industry has addressed a formal letter to industry associations, urging a structured discussion on convenience fee participation, promotional spending transparency, and long-term ecosystem balance.

The following is the unedited letter submitted for consideration.

Subject : Proposal for Equitable Digital Ticketing Framework in Indian Cinema.

Respected Sir/s,

I write this letter to initiate a structured discussion on an increasingly important issue affecting film producers within our theatrical ecosystem — the revenue and promotional framework of digital ticketing platforms.

Over the past decade, platforms such as BookMyShow and Paytm (movies division) have become dominant gateways for cinema ticket sales across India. Their technological contribution to ease of booking and consumer convenience is undeniable.

However, the commercial structure surrounding convenience fees and promotional monetisation now warrants collective industry review.

At present:

A convenience fee is charged per ticket, over and above the ticket price.

This fee is shared between the platform and exhibitors.

Producers — whose films drive the transaction — receive no participation in this revenue stream.

Additionally, producers are increasingly expected to incur significant expenditure on:

Homepage banner placements

Featured listings

Trailer prioritization

Push notifications

Sponsored integrations

In several recent cases, films have reportedly spent substantial amounts solely to secure digital visibility, irrespective of box-office outcome.

This raises key concerns:

Absence of producer participation in convenience fee structures.

Lack of standardized transparency in promotional ROI reporting.

Escalating marketing costs driven by platform-led monetization.

Potential imbalance between content ownership and distribution leverage.

In light of these developments, I respectfully propose that our associations consider initiating dialogue on the following reforms:

Introduction of a producer participation or credit-offset model linked to convenience fee collections.

Budget-linked caps on digital promotional spends.

Mandatory standardized reporting of impressions, conversions, and cost-per-acquisition metrics.

A clearly defined opt-in structure ensuring no penalisation for non-participation in paid promotions.

Formation of a joint oversight committee comprising producer, exhibitor, and platform representatives.

The objective is not confrontation. It is correction and equilibrium.

Cinema is a collaborative ecosystem where producers assume capital risk, exhibitors provide infrastructure, platforms provide technology, and audiences generate revenue. Sustainable growth requires fairness across all stakeholders.

I request the association to kindly place this matter for discussion in an upcoming meeting and consider forming a working group to evaluate possible structural reforms.

I remain available for any further discussion or contribution toward drafting a formal framework.

With regards,

Rajesh Vrajlal Vasani

Paras Publicity Service