Alia Bhatt’s New Obsession Revealed — And It’s All About Motherhood

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently offered fans a glimpse into her personal life, revealing a newfound passion that reflects her evolving journey into motherhood. The star shared on social media that she is currently “obsessed” with reading about parenting, posting a snapshot of the book The Parent’s Tao Te Ching: Ancient Advice for Modern Parents by William Martin.

The book focuses on nurturing meaningful relationships between parents and children through mindful communication and emotional understanding — themes that seem to resonate deeply with Alia at this stage of her life.

Married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022, just months after their intimate wedding in April that year. Since becoming a mother, the actor has often spoken about how the experience has reshaped her outlook on life.

Her latest reading choice reflects a growing interest in balancing modern parenting with timeless wisdom — something many fans found both relatable and inspiring.

While she embraces motherhood with curiosity and intention, Alia continues to remain fully committed to her thriving film career.

She will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, which also features Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, is now scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026, after a brief delay to allow additional time for visual effects.

Alia is also immersed in filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in the 1960s against a war backdrop, the film features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as Air Force officers entangled in a complex love triangle.

Beyond acting, Alia has expanded her creative pursuits into production. Alongside her sister Shaheen Bhatt, she is backing the coming-of-age romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Prime Video.

From exploring ancient parenting philosophies to juggling ambitious film projects, Alia continues to navigate her roles — both on and off screen — with curiosity and purpose.