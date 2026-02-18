Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up About Bullying

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is opening up about a deeply personal chapter of his life as he prepares for the release of his upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. In a candid reflection, the actor spoke about how bullying during his school years significantly affected his confidence and self-image.

Siddhant revealed that his curly hair and mixed-language background made him feel different at a time when certain beauty standards dominated popular culture.

He recalled trying to fit in during an era when actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor popularised sleek hairstyles. In an attempt to match those ideals, he would often try to straighten his naturally curly hair at home.

Even something as simple as his tenth-grade farewell photograph once felt too “awkward” for him to share publicly — a reflection of the insecurity he carried during his formative years.

Moving to Mumbai and entering the film industry presented new challenges. Siddhant said navigating Bollywood’s appearance-driven environment forced him to confront his insecurities head-on.

Over time, he learned that confidence mattered more than conformity.

Today, he has embraced his natural look and individuality. The actor says he now steps out as he is, without trying to change himself to meet external expectations — finding comfort in authenticity rather than perfection.

However, Siddhant admitted that personal growth does not eliminate vulnerability entirely.

He shared that his difficult days are no longer about appearance but about emotional and professional disappointments. Rejections or setbacks in his career can still affect him deeply, often prompting him to withdraw temporarily and reflect quietly.

His openness comes as he gears up for Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and marks Siddhant’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Yudhra.

Exploring the journey of two individuals navigating insecurities within an arranged marriage, the film is set for a theatrical release on February 20.