AR Rahman Goes Offline for 40 Days — Big Ramayana Surprise Coming

Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman has decided to disconnect from the digital world for the next 40 days — all in the name of creativity. During a recent live concert in Chennai, Rahman revealed that he will be stepping away from social media and online distractions to fully concentrate on his work for the much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, scheduled for a major unveiling in March 2026.

The announcement quickly generated excitement among fans, many wondering what prompted such a decisive move. Rahman explained that a significant public event linked to producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is planned for March 2026. The event will formally introduce the film’s cast and technical team, placing immense pressure on the composer to complete key portions of the score within a tight timeframe.

Sources close to the production suggest Rahman is now working at an accelerated pace to meet the deadline. Known for his immersive and detail-oriented creative process, stepping away from digital noise appears to be a deliberate attempt to maintain artistic focus.

Adding to the global anticipation is Rahman’s collaboration with legendary composer Hans Zimmer — marking their first-ever joint project. The partnership has already raised expectations for what promises to be a groundbreaking musical experience.

Speaking about the responsibility of scoring such an iconic epic, Rahman acknowledged the challenge. He described the process as both thrilling and daunting, emphasising the need to strike a balance between honoring tradition and presenting something fresh for contemporary audiences.

He further revealed that he is working closely with poet Kumar Vishwas to infuse lyrical and philosophical depth into the soundtrack. Their collaboration aims to capture the spiritual essence of the story while offering a modern sonic interpretation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an expansive cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil and Ravi Dubey.

With Rahman entering a disciplined creative phase and Zimmer joining forces on the music, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious cinematic undertakings in Indian film history.

For now, Rahman’s silence may exist only online — but the music he is crafting promises to resonate far beyond it.