Anubhav Sinha’s Shocking Revelation: How He Directed a Child Actor Without Telling Him the Story

One of the most talked-about highlights of the upcoming film ASSI is the powerful presence of young actor Advik Jaiswal, whose performance brings a quiet yet deeply affecting emotional dimension to the narrative.

In a film layered with intensity and social commentary, Advik’s role stands out for its sincerity. Through his character, Assi offers a subtle reflection on the realities children witness while growing up — gently raising questions about responsibility, environment, and the world society builds around its youngest members.

What makes his performance truly memorable is its simplicity. Without relying on dramatic exaggeration, Advik’s natural screen presence leaves a lasting impression. His character’s honest perspective adds a layer of depth to the story, prompting reflection without overtly demanding it. In many ways, the innocence of his viewpoint amplifies the film’s emotional impact.

Even before its theatrical release, Assi has begun building strong momentum. Early reactions from special premiere screenings have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics and media praising its gripping storytelling and emotional resonance. The makers’ decision to showcase the film to select audiences ahead of release signals a strong belief in its content — a move that has clearly paid off in generating early buzz.

Director Anubhav Sinha also spoke about the thoughtful approach taken while working with a child actor in such an intense narrative. He shared that the team was careful not to burden Advik with the full emotional weight of the story.

“Of course we didn’t tell him the story implicitly. He knew she got robbed and hit. Thankfully he is a blessed kid who understands beautifully what is expected of him,” Sinha explained. He added that most directions were framed in gentle, fictional cues to help the young actor perform without being exposed to the heavier realities of the plot.

This sensitive approach ensured emotional authenticity on screen while safeguarding the well-being of the child behind the character.

Headlined by Taapsee Pannu, the film also features a strong ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Presented by T-Series, Assi is a Benaras Media Works production directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

The film is set to release exclusively in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026.