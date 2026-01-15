Siddhant Chaturvedi Calls Out Bollywood’s Biggest Problem — “Writers Aren’t Getting Access!”

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has sparked an important conversation in Bollywood by shedding light on a rarely addressed issue — the lack of opportunities for writers from smaller towns and the urgent need for more authentic Indian storytelling. In a recent podcast appearance, the Gully Boy star spoke candidly about how geographical and structural barriers prevent talented writers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities from accessing the film industry.

Siddhant pointed out that many gifted storytellers remain unseen simply because they are far from Bollywood’s power centers. “The writers are not getting access — as much access as we want,” he said. Emphasizing the need for genuine narratives rooted in real India, he added, “We need stories from tier-2 and tier-3 towns. Not only massy narratives — we need films like Laapataa Ladies. But those writers aren’t getting access because the industry is concentrated in Bombay — in Juhu, Bandra, or at most Andheri.”

Born in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Siddhant understands this struggle personally. From his small-town beginnings to making a powerful debut in Gully Boy, he has steadily built a reputation for choosing diverse and meaningful roles. His performances in Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dhadak 2 have further showcased his versatility and connection to modern audiences.

During the discussion, Siddhant also addressed the widening disconnect between mainstream Hindi cinema and its viewers. He believes that language and cultural barriers play a significant role in determining whose stories are heard. “If a writer from Bhopal, Gwalior, Ballia, or Banaras comes here, I don’t think he’ll get access — maybe because he doesn’t know English,” he explained, calling attention to the unspoken biases that continue to shape the industry.

He added that today’s audiences, especially Gen Z, are sharp and intuitive. They can easily sense when a film is driven by genuine emotion and lived experience rather than manufactured storytelling. According to Siddhant, this makes it more important than ever for Bollywood to open its doors to fresh voices from across the country.

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has an exciting lineup ahead. He is set to appear in Do Deewane Seher Mein under Bhansali Productions, as well as in the upcoming V. Shantaram biopic. Meanwhile, he recently addressed rumors about being cast in the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, firmly denying the reports. “No remakes for me anymore,” he clarified, adding that he would rather collaborate on original projects and expressed interest in working with actress Pratibha Ranta on something fresh.

With his bold statements and strong career choices, Siddhant continues to position himself not just as an actor, but as a voice pushing Bollywood toward meaningful change.