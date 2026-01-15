Kriti Sanon Played Cupid! How She Brought Sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben Together

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben have officially sealed their love story with a dreamy destination wedding in Udaipur. The couple celebrated their union with not one, but two beautiful ceremonies — first a Christian wedding, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. After their grand celebrations in the City of Lakes, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai to host a star-studded reception for friends from the film and music industries.

In a candid conversation with ETimes, Nupur opened up about how her relationship with Stebin began and revealed that her sister Kriti Sanon played a key role in bringing their love story to life. Nupur shared that Kriti was the very first person she told about Stebin. Despite their five-year age gap, the sisters share a close bond and are more like best friends. At the time, Stebin had just begun his professional music journey and had little to showcase in terms of career achievements. So instead of talking about success, Nupur introduced him to Kriti as a person — and even made her listen to his singing. Kriti was instantly impressed, calling his voice magical and acknowledging his immense talent.

When it came time to tell their mother, Nupur admitted there was initial hesitation, as most parents naturally worry about their child’s future. But once again, Kriti stepped in to reassure their mother, confidently praising Stebin’s talent and work ethic. That show of faith changed everything. According to Nupur, Stebin’s warm personality and positive impression helped win over the family, allowing their relationship to progress smoothly toward marriage.

One of the most touching moments of the wedding was the Christian ceremony, which held special meaning for the couple. Nupur revealed that they wrote their own personalized wedding vows. Interestingly, she had never attended a Christian wedding before — making her own wedding her very first experience of the tradition. The emotional ceremony left guests moved and added a unique personal touch to their union.

Sharing photos from their white wedding in Udaipur, Nupur wrote, “I did. I do. I will always & forever.” From their Hindu wedding, the couple shared another romantic note: “You are the peace of my tomorrow, and thanks to today.” Their wedding pictures, set against Udaipur’s breathtaking palaces and lakes, quickly went viral online.

Speculation about Nupur and Stebin’s relationship had grown over time, especially after they appeared together in multiple music videos and public events. Fans had long suspected a romance, and the wedding finally confirmed what many hoped for.

Now, with two heartfelt ceremonies, family blessings, and overwhelming love from fans, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have begun their forever chapter — a perfect blend of music, love, and destiny