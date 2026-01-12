Kriti Sanon Brings The House Down With Her Sassy Moves To ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ At Nupur Sanon’s Sangeet

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently making headlines as she celebrates one of the most special occasions in her family — her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding. The pre-wedding festivities are taking place in the royal city of Udaipur, and glimpses from the celebrations have taken social media by storm. From joyful moments with family to energetic dance performances, every picture and video from the events reflects happiness, love, and grandeur.

Among all the viral moments, Kriti Sanon’s dance performance at Nupur’s sangeet ceremony has grabbed maximum attention. Known for her elegance and screen presence, Kriti surprised fans with her carefree, high-energy desi avatar. She danced her heart out, leaving everyone impressed with her enthusiasm and infectious joy. The actress looked completely immersed in the celebration, clearly enjoying every beat of the music and every moment with her loved ones.

What truly delighted fans was Kriti’s powerful dance on the iconic Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu. The song, which has been a massive hit across regions and generations, added a fun and desi touch to the sangeet night. Kriti’s confident moves, expressions, and effortless charm made the performance unforgettable. Actor Varun Sharma was also seen dancing alongside her, and their fun chemistry instantly won hearts. Together, they brought humor, energy, and excitement to the stage, making the performance even more entertaining.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral across platforms. Netizens couldn’t stop praising Kriti’s dance, her vibrant style, and her unapologetically desi vibe. The comment section was flooded with love, admiration, and laughter. One user wrote, “I like the beats wali blouse,” appreciating her unique outfit choice. Another user jokingly commented, “Bechaare angrej ko ek word bhi samajh nahi aa raha hai,” adding humor to the discussion. Many fans called her “beautiful,” while others admired how comfortably she embraced the desi song at a high-profile wedding.

Some users also found the song choice relatable and refreshing. One comment read, “Lollipop iss level ki shaadiyon me bhi hota hai? We’re not so different perhaps.” Another fan proudly wrote, “Lollipop was the OG Pan-Indian song.” Heart emojis, fire emojis, and words of praise dominated the comments, proving once again that Kriti enjoys immense love from her fans.

Apart from her dance, Kriti Sanon’s look for the sangeet ceremony also became a major talking point. She looked breathtaking in a pink and blue lehenga that perfectly matched the festive mood. The outfit featured intricate embellishments and mirror work, which shimmered beautifully as she danced. Her blouse, styled like a kurti, had a V-neckline and thin straps, adding a modern yet traditional touch. The pastel shades and flowing silhouette gave her an elegant and sophisticated appearance.

Kriti accessorized her outfit with statement jewelry, including a neckpiece paired with a Kundan choker and matching earrings. She completed the look with pink bangles and bracelets that added charm and color. Her makeup was kept soft and natural, enhancing her features without overpowering her look. Smoky eyes, a subtle flush, and pink lip gloss gave her a fresh and radiant glow. Her hair was styled in a half-tied hairstyle, decorated with mirror and shell clips that beautifully complemented her lehenga.

The sangeet ceremony also saw a special performance by the bride-to-be Nupur Sanon and her fiancé, singer Stebin Ben. The couple delivered a heartwarming and energetic dance on the popular Bollywood song Gallan Gudiyaan. Their performance reflected their chemistry and excitement as they prepare to begin a new chapter of their lives together.

According to media reports, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding is scheduled for January 11. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends. All the wedding events are being held in Udaipur, adding a regal and intimate charm to the celebrations.

As videos and photos from the pre-wedding functions continue to surface, fans are loving every glimpse of the joyous celebrations. Kriti Sanon’s heartfelt participation, her electrifying dance, and her stunning traditional look have once again proven why she remains one of Bollywood’s most loved stars — both on and off screen.