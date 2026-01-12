Karan Kundrra Opens Up About Tejasswi Prakash’s Influence On His Life

Popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X6 has officially gone live, bringing with it a fresh concept, high-voltage drama, and a renewed dose of romance and competition. This season promises to be bigger and bolder, with the makers introducing a unique twist that has already caught viewers’ attention. For the first time, the show revolves around two distinct themes symbolised by two villas — the Pyaar Villa and the Paisa Villa. While one represents love and emotions, the other focuses on strategy, ambition, and power.

This season features sixteen contestants who have entered the show with their own personalities, expectations, and game plans. From the very first episode, the competition has begun to heat up. Adding charm and authority to the show, Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra have returned as hosts, and fans are already loving their on-screen chemistry and guidance.

The premiere episode began with the girls entering the Pyaar Villa, where they introduced themselves and spoke openly about their personalities, preferences, and the kind of partners they are looking for. The segment allowed viewers to get an insight into each contestant’s mindset and expectations from the show. From calm and emotionally secure men to bold and charming personalities, the girls made it clear that they know what they want.

Karan Kundrra then added an interesting twist by asking the girls to choose a “love potion.” Each potion carried three traits describing potential male contestants. Some girls gravitated towards men with curly hair and charming personalities, while others preferred emotionally stable, secure, and calm partners. The activity not only sparked excitement but also set the tone for future connections and rivalries.

During the episode, Sunny Leone asked contestant Deeksha about the kind of guy she finds attractive. Deeksha’s answer instantly grabbed attention when she said she prefers someone who is “bad for the world but good only to her.” Her statement sparked a light-hearted yet meaningful conversation between the hosts. Karan Kundrra shared his personal experience, saying that he himself was once a “bad guy” who turned good for love. He remarked, “When a bad guy turns good only for you, nothing in the world can change him, and I’m saying this from my personal experience.” Sunny Leone quickly agreed and added that her husband Daniel also transformed from being a “bad guy” to a good one for her.

The episode then shifted focus to the male contestants, who were introduced next. Popular faces like Roadies fame Yogesh Rawat and Himanshu Arora entered the show, instantly raising excitement levels. The guys showcased their talents, confidence, and individuality as they tried to impress the girls and secure a place in the villa.

Following the performances, Karan asked the girls to give heart lockets to the men they felt a connection with. The activity proved crucial, as it revealed early favourites among the contestants. Himanshu Arora emerged as the most liked contestant, receiving the highest number of heart lockets, followed closely by Yogesh Rawat. Their popularity hinted at potential strong connections and rivalries in the episodes ahead.

By the end of the episode, all contestants were seen entering the Pyaar Villa, giving viewers a sense of temporary harmony. However, the calm didn’t last long. The promo for the upcoming episode teased intense drama as contestants were seen clashing in the Paisa Villa. Heated arguments, power struggles, and emotional confrontations hinted that the game is about to take a dramatic turn.

Fans have been actively reacting to the show and its promo on social media. One user commented, “LOVED THE EPISODE! I’m literally watching this entire show just for @kkundrra.” Another wrote, “The OG #KaranKundrra.” Several fans praised Yogesh and Akanksha as a potential strong pair, while others expressed excitement about upcoming twists.

A significant buzz surrounds the anticipated entry of Elvish Yadav. Fans are eagerly waiting to see his episode, with comments like, “Elvish bhai ka episode kab ayega?” and “Wildest and craziest to Elvish ke aane ke baad hoga.”

With a new concept, strong contestants, engaging hosts, and growing fan excitement, Splitsvilla X6 seems all set to deliver an unforgettable season filled with love, strategy, and explosive drama.