Kendall Jenner Finally Responds to Lesbian Rumours — Her Answer Shocks Fans

Kendall Jenner has finally broken her silence on long-running internet speculation about her sexuality. The supermodel addressed persistent rumours suggesting she is a closeted lesbian during her appearance on the January 9, 2026 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast, firmly setting the record straight.

Speaking candidly with host Owen Thiele, the 30-year-old admitted she is well aware of online discussions about her personal life. “Then there’s the whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian,” Kendall shared. However, what truly bothers her isn’t the speculation itself, but the harsh and unkind tone surrounding it. She explained that the commentary often feels judgmental rather than supportive. “It’s not with a welcoming arm… It’s very mean. It’s very like, ‘What the f— are you doing?’” she revealed.

Kendall clarified that she does not identify as gay. At the same time, she emphasized that if she were, she would not feel the need to hide it. “I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody,” she said thoughtfully. “But knowing myself and how I’d want to live my life, I think at this point I’d be out if I was. I’d have no problem being that.”

The model also addressed bizarre conspiracy theories suggesting she might be hiding her sexuality for “business reasons.” Laughing off the claims, she said, “I’ve seen really f– up things like, ‘It’s bad for business.’ And I’m like, ‘What? How?’ I don’t understand it.”

Wrapping up the conversation, Kendall offered a final, clear statement: “As of today, I am not. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.” Her honest response was met with praise from fans, many appreciating her calm yet direct approach to shutting down years of speculation.

Over the years, Kendall has been romantically linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Harry Styles, NBA star Devin Booker, and most recently rapper Bad Bunny, with whom she reportedly parted ways in late 2023.

Despite being part of one of the most public families in the world, Kendall has always kept her romantic life guarded. In a past interview, Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam explained that Kendall preferred not to introduce partners to the show unless the relationship had lasted at least a year, ensuring privacy and sincerity in her personal connections.

By finally addressing the rumours head-on, Kendall Jenner has once again proven she chooses transparency on her own terms.