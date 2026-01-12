Ranveer Singh’s Protective Dad Moment: Asks Paps To Respect Dua’s Privacy

Ranveer Singh recently won hearts on social media as he stepped into the role of a fiercely protective father, requesting paparazzi to respect the privacy of his daughter, Dua. The actor, along with his wife Deepika Padukone, was spotted at the airport as the family returned to Mumbai after a vacation abroad. While the couple greeted the photographers warmly, Ranveer made it clear that his child’s privacy was non-negotiable.

In a video shared by popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Ranveer Singh can be seen calmly yet firmly asking the paparazzi to step back and refrain from clicking pictures of Dua. The actor used gentle hand gestures to signal them to maintain distance, ensuring that no photos of his daughter were taken. Throughout the interaction, Ranveer remained polite, striking a balance between courtesy and concern as a father. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was seen heading towards the car, maintaining her composure. Dua was already seated inside the vehicle, safely away from the cameras.

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking conversations around celebrity children and privacy. Many fans praised Ranveer for handling the situation with dignity and applauded the couple for setting boundaries despite being constantly under the public eye.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had already introduced their daughter to the media last year. In October 2025, the couple officially revealed Dua’s face to the public during Diwali celebrations. The pictures, which were shared widely, showed the proud parents beaming with joy as they posed with their daughter. The festive photographs were warmly received by fans, who admired the family’s traditional looks and heartfelt Diwali wishes.

For the Diwali occasion, Ranveer Singh looked effortlessly charming in a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a matching jacket, staying true to his classic yet stylish aesthetic. Deepika Padukone twinned beautifully with little Dua, wearing a maroon gown-style suit adorned with heavy traditional jewellery. The actress completed her look with elegant accessories, while Dua complemented her mother in a matching outfit. The couple captioned the pictures with a warm Diwali greeting in Hindi: “दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ,” which further endeared them to their fans.

Following their recent vacation, the power couple was once again spotted at the airport in a video shared by Bollywood Society. Holding hands, Ranveer and Deepika walked out of the airport terminal, smiling and greeting the paparazzi. They were also seen wishing the photographers a happy new year, showcasing their usual warmth and graciousness. Deepika, dressed in a casual yet chic outfit, looked radiant as she made her way to the car, effortlessly blending comfort with style.

The couple reportedly celebrated both Christmas and New Year 2026 in New York City. Several pictures and videos from their celebrations surfaced on fan pages across Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their holiday moments. From festive décor to candid smiles, the posts reflected a joyful and relaxed vacation for the family.

In addition to ringing in the new year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also attended a close friend’s wedding in New York. Photos from the wedding festivities quickly went viral online. One standout picture featured Ranveer Singh posing with the DJ at the event. The actor looked dapper in a sharp blue suit, paired with dark, quirky sunglasses and neatly slicked-back hair. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the DJ received a warm response from Ranveer, who commented, “You played a banging set bro! Thank you for the memories!”

Another widely shared photo from the wedding showed Deepika Padukone taking a selfie with DJ Mehul. The actress looked stunning in a red and gold heavily embroidered saree, which she paired with a striking blue choker and elegant earrings. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was styled in a sleek bun, adding to her timeless appeal.

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after their memorable New York vacation, their recent airport appearance has once again highlighted their ability to balance stardom with family values. Ranveer’s gentle yet firm stand for his daughter’s privacy has resonated with many, reinforcing the idea that even in the glare of fame, some moments are meant to be protected.