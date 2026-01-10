Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Border 2 Backlash With a Cool, Sarcastic Comeback

Varun Dhawan has landed at the centre of intense online discussion following the release of Ghar Kab Aaoge, a song from his upcoming film Border 2. As soon as the track dropped, comparisons with the iconic songs and performances from the original Border began flooding social media. While many praised the emotional tone of the song, a section of netizens questioned Varun’s portrayal, with trolls openly criticising his acting and screen presence.

Soon after the backlash began, Varun’s Instagram comments section was filled with pointed questions and sarcastic remarks. Choosing not to shy away from the conversation, the actor addressed the chatter through a stylish Instagram post. Varun shared a carousel of photos in a sharp black suit and officially introduced his character from the film. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love.”

One comment under the post directly referred to the criticism, asking in Hindi, “Bhai, apki acting pe sawal utha rahe hai log, uske liye kya bolege?” Varun’s response quickly caught everyone’s attention. With a calm and confident tone, he replied, “Yeh sawaal ne gaana hit karadia. Sab enjoy kar rahe hai. Rab di mehar.” His composed reply was widely appreciated by fans, who praised him for handling negativity with grace.

Despite the criticism refusing to die down, Varun has continued to remain unfazed and focused on the larger picture. His cool attitude was once again on display during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X, formerly Twitter. When a user mockingly commented that apart from a moustache, his physique looked the same, Varun responded with trademark sarcasm. “No no. I have grown an extra hand as well. Please properly dekhna,” he quipped, leaving fans amused.

Border 2 is carrying massive expectations ahead of its release, largely due to the legacy of the original film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel is already under the microscope, with every song, scene, and performance being compared to the 1997 classic.

The original Border, directed by JP Dutta, remains a landmark in Hindi cinema. Featuring powerful performances by Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Tabu, and Rakhee Gulzar, the war drama went on to become a cult classic.

The sequel boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. Border 2 is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, and all eyes are now on how it lives up to its legendary predecessor.