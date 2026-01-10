Veer Pahariya Opens Up About His First Date with Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are once again dominating headlines, this time over reports of an alleged breakup. According to a recent Filmfare report, the couple has “quietly ended” their relationship just days after Tara’s viral on-stage moment with singer AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert sparked intense online chatter. While neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed the split, the news has led fans to revisit old interviews where the duo openly expressed their affection for each other.

One such interview that has resurfaced features Veer Pahariya speaking candidly about his relationship with Tara. In a conversation with Travel + Leisure India, Veer described their bond as deeply affectionate and emotionally transparent. “I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are,” he had said.

Recalling a special moment that changed the way they looked at each other, Veer revealed that it was their very first date. “It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out,” he shared, painting a picture of a romantic, music-filled evening that left a lasting impression on both of them.

Tara Sutaria, too, had spoken fondly about their connection, saying that their relationship grew stronger with time. “Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives, and opening up about everything right from day one,” she said, highlighting the emotional depth they shared.

When asked about how they balanced their personalities while travelling together, Tara noted how naturally aligned they were. “I am so glad we love food, late nights, great music, and endless hours of banter as much as we do. This has made everything easy; there’s never been any pretence,” she explained.

Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in 2025, with rumours gaining momentum after they were spotted together on several private outings. Their appearance as joint showstoppers at a fashion event in March further fuelled speculation, before they eventually made their relationship public during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Now, news of their alleged breakup has left fans surprised, especially given the timing. The reports come shortly after Tara faced online scrutiny over her interaction with AP Dhillon at his concert. While the real reason behind the split remains unclear, the resurfacing of their heartfelt interviews has only added an emotional layer to the unfolding story, making this one of the most talked-about celebrity breakups of the moment.