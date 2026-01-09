Did AP Dhillon’s Onstage Kiss Trigger Tara Sutaria–Veer Pahariya’s Breakup? Internet Thinks So!

The internet is buzzing with speculation ever since reports of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s breakup surfaced online. While neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed the split, netizens are convinced that the reason behind their alleged breakup could be linked to singer AP Dhillon. The Excuses hitmaker is now trending heavily on X (formerly Twitter), with users dissecting every viral moment from his Mumbai concert.

The breakup rumours gained momentum just days after AP Dhillon’s Mumbai show on December 26, 2025, which both Tara and Veer attended together. Several clips from the concert went viral, but one particular video grabbed maximum attention. In the clip, AP Dhillon invited Tara on stage while Veer watched from the audience. Dressed in a stunning black outfit, Tara joined the singer, danced with him, and shared warm moments on stage. AP was seen hugging her and planting a kiss on her cheek, while Tara wrapped her arms around his shoulders as they grooved to his hit songs.

Soon after, social media erupted with theories. One X user claimed, “Rumours kept growing. Pressure built. The relationship ended. Now the question remains—who was really at fault?” Another user bluntly wrote, “Tara started dancing with Dhillon and kissed him. This is being cited as the reason for their breakup,” while sharing a collage featuring Tara, Veer, and AP Dhillon.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Break Up After AP Dhillon Concert Controversy?



Days after the AP Dhillon concert controversy, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly called it quits. The much-in-love couple broke up quietly, as per reports.



#TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/bAPez4CIjn — Shailendra Yadav (@Shail_bluez) January 8, 2026

Amid the backlash, Tara Sutaria addressed the controversy by sharing the full video from the concert on her Instagram. Shutting down the negativity, she wrote a strongly worded caption calling out “false narratives,” “clever editing,” and “paid PR campaigns.” She added that love and truth always win and that such rumours do not shake her.

Veer Pahariya also jumped in to defend the situation, commenting that reaction shots of him used in viral videos were taken during a completely different song and mocked the misleading edits with laughing emojis.

Despite both Tara and Veer brushing off the controversy earlier, the timing of their reported breakup has fueled endless speculation online. Whether AP Dhillon truly played a role or not remains unclear, but for now, the internet seems determined to connect the dots—making this one of Bollywood’s most talked-about breakup rumours of the year.