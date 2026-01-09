Miley Cyrus Ready to Act Again After 6 Years — Is Hannah Montana Making a Comeback?

Miley Cyrus may soon be making her long-awaited return to acting. More than six years after her last major on-screen role, the 33-year-old singer has revealed that she is open — and eager — to stepping back into the world of film and television, as long as the right opportunity comes her way.

The former Hannah Montana star shared her thoughts while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, Cyrus said she would “love to” act again but is being selective about her next move. Rather than leading a project herself, she explained that she’s interested in joining someone else’s creative vision.

“I’d love to step into someone else’s world,” Cyrus said, adding that the right script and the right collaborators would make acting an exciting next chapter. She noted that while she enjoys having full control over her music career, acting allows her to explore different stories and characters under another filmmaker’s direction.

At the festival, Cyrus was honoured with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song Dream as One, which features in the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash. While celebrating the recognition, she also spoke about her admiration for filmmakers and artists who are pushing creative boundaries, hinting that working with inspiring new voices in cinema is something she finds particularly appealing.

Cyrus first rose to global fame as a teenager through Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011. The series followed Miley Ray Stewart, a teenager secretly living a double life as a pop star, and became a cultural phenomenon. Its success led to Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009, further cementing Cyrus as a household name.

She later appeared in films such as Bolt (2008), The Last Song (2010), and LOL (2012), showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her most recent major acting role came in 2019, when she starred as the pop star Ashley O in Netflix’s Black Mirror, a performance that earned praise for its satirical edge.

Adding to the excitement, Cyrus also teased something special for Hannah Montana fans. When asked about possible anniversary plans for the iconic series, she confirmed that something is in the works but stopped short of revealing details, according to Variety. She jokingly referenced her hairstyle, pointing to her bangs — a nod to her beloved character.

While no official acting project has been announced yet, Miley Cyrus’s comments have sparked fresh excitement among fans. For now, she remains focused on music, but her return to the screen may be closer than anyone expected.