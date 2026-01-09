Jennifer Garner Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck Divorce: “Breaking Up a Family Was the Hardest Part”

Jennifer Garner has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life — her divorce from former husband Ben Affleck. In a rare and deeply candid reflection, the 53-year-old actress spoke about how challenging the separation was when the couple parted ways in 2015, admitting that the emotional toll went far beyond public scrutiny.

Garner discussed her personal journey while speaking to Marie Claire UK, as she balances present-day life and prepares for the upcoming season of her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me. During the conversation, she shared that learning to recognize what she could and couldn’t emotionally handle became essential. “You need to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there,” she said, gesturing vaguely outward.

However, she clarified that public perception or outside noise wasn’t the most painful part. “The fact of it is what was hard,” Garner explained. “The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.” Her words offered a rare glimpse into the private grief behind a very public split.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck married in 2005 and announced their separation in 2015 after nearly a decade together. Their divorce was finalized three years later. The former couple share three children: daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose, and son Samuel. Despite the separation, both have remained committed to co-parenting.

After the split, Garner leaned heavily on her support system. “I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can,” she said. “That’s where your resilience is — it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.” She emphasized the importance of community in helping her heal and rebuild.

Speaking about motherhood, Garner described her children as “just so cool” and reflected on how parenting has evolved for her. She believes modern parenting often means knowing when to stay silent. “It’s about parenting with a button on my mouth,” she said. “You have to let them grow up and make their choices. You don’t get to control it.” She added that she is immensely proud of how her children navigate the world and try their best.

Garner also acknowledged that managing public interest in her private life — especially concerning her children — has been the hardest ongoing challenge. While she recognizes it’s not hardship in the grandest sense, she described it as “tricky” for both herself and her family.

Currently, Jennifer Garner is in a relationship with businessman John Miller and continues to co-parent amicably with Affleck. On the professional front, she will return in season two of The Last Thing He Told Me, premiering on Apple TV+ on February 20, alongside Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.