Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Mangalsutra Steals the Show as She Steps Out with Husband Raj Nidimoru

Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru recently made a low-key yet much-talked-about appearance at the Hyderabad airport. While celebrity airport sightings are nothing unusual, this one instantly grabbed attention online for a special reason. It wasn’t their outfits or body language—it was Samantha’s mangalsutra that became the highlight of the moment.

The couple was clicked as they exited the airport together, looking relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company. Samantha opted for an understated and elegant look, keeping things effortlessly chic. She wore a black inner top layered with a loose blazer and paired it with formal trousers. Her styling was minimal, with no heavy makeup or flashy accessories. However, fans were quick to notice the mangalsutra around her neck, which added a deeply personal and traditional touch to her otherwise modern airport look. Within minutes, pictures and videos began circulating online, with netizens calling the detail “subtle but powerful.”

Raj Nidimoru complemented Samantha’s simple style with a casual outfit of his own. The filmmaker was seen wearing a brown shirt teamed with blue denim jeans, keeping his appearance low-key. He stayed close to Samantha as they walked toward their car, smiling and chatting along the way. Despite the presence of cameras and fans, the couple appeared unfazed by the attention. Samantha even paused briefly to greet fans and pose for a few pictures, further winning hearts online.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot in December 2025 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The private affair was attended only by close friends and family members. After the wedding, Samantha shared a few pictures on social media, which were met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and members of the film fraternity. Notably, both Samantha and Raj were previously married, making this new chapter especially meaningful for the actress.

On the professional front, Samantha shows no signs of slowing down. She will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, a film that holds special significance as she has also co-produced it. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in pivotal roles, with the release date yet to be announced.

Additionally, Samantha has a high-profile web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, lined up. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. With major projects ahead and a new personal journey unfolding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be embracing this phase of her life with quiet confidence and grace.