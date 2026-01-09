Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce First Look from The Bluff Has Nick Jonas Swooning

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to unleash her most raw and ferocious avatar yet in her upcoming Hollywood action film, The Bluff. The global star recently dropped the much-awaited first look from the movie, instantly setting social media ablaze. As fans gushed over her intense transformation, her biggest cheerleader—husband Nick Jonas—was quick to show his support and admiration.

On January 8, 2026, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to unveil striking glimpses of her character from The Bluff. In the very first frame, she appears wild, fearless, and battle-ready, locking horns with her co-star Karl Urban’s character. Dressed in a rugged pirate look with a commanding presence, Priyanka completely owns the screen, leaving fans stunned by her fierce energy. Along with the visuals, she also announced that the high-octane action film will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary. #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo.” The powerful words perfectly summed up her character—Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate queen with a dark past and an even darker reputation.

Soon after the reveal, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram Stories to give a heartfelt shoutout to his wife. Sharing glimpses from the film, the international pop star wrote, “Can’t wait for the world to see how incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.” His pride and excitement were evident, and fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s supportive bond.

Adding a dash of humour and romance, Nick also shared a cute video featuring Priyanka relaxing on a sofa, scrolling through her phone, with a dinosaur balloon placed beside her. As if the balloon itself was admiring her beauty, Nick cheekily captioned the clip, “Yep, I get it, bro. She is pretty and stuff,” melting hearts across the internet.

The Bluff is described as a high-stakes pirate epic, with Priyanka starring as Bloody Mary, a legendary former pirate queen forced to confront her past. Karl Urban plays Captain Connor, the current leader of her old crew and her former lover, setting the stage for intense drama, action, and emotional conflict.

With her blood-soaked, gritty transformation already creating massive buzz, Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff promises to showcase her in one of her most powerful and intense roles yet. Fans across the globe are now counting down the days to witness her reign as Bloody Mary on screen.