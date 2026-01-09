Vicky Kaushal Gets Emotional About Fatherhood After Son Vihaan’s Birth

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared a moment of immense joy with fans in November last year when they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The beloved star couple kept the early days private, soaking in parenthood away from the spotlight. However, when their son turned two months old on January 7, the proud parents finally introduced him to the world by revealing his name — Vihaan Kaushal.

Announcing the news on social media, Vicky and Katrina shared an emotional note that instantly melted hearts. “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words,” they wrote, expressing their overwhelming happiness and gratitude.

Now, a heartfelt clip of Vicky Kaushal talking about fatherhood has gone viral, giving fans a rare glimpse into his life as a new dad. In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Vicky candidly spoke about how becoming a father has completely changed his perspective on life.

“Dekhiye, abhi toh ek mahina hi hua hai. I am also figuring out what it means to become a father,” Vicky shared. He went on to describe the experience as nothing short of magical. “It’s the most magical feeling. Sometimes I feel I can’t describe it in words. Of course, there are beautiful adjectives you can attach to becoming a father, but what you truly feel is a mix of so many emotions.”

The actor revealed how his priorities have shifted since Vihaan’s arrival. “It’s like all of a sudden, time has become priceless,” he said. “My centre has changed. There’s always something calling me back home.”

Adding a sweet and relatable detail, Vicky laughed about how attached he has become to his phone. “For the first time, I’m scared that my phone might get lost. I’ve never bothered about it before, but now it has so many pictures and videos of my baby. I’m constantly checking, ‘Mera phone kahan hai?’”

Vicky concluded by calling fatherhood the biggest blessing of his life. “You just crave that time with your child. It’s extremely precious. God has truly been kind,” he said.

As fans shower the family with love and blessings, Vicky, Katrina, and little Vihaan continue to enjoy this beautiful new chapter — one filled with love, wonder, and countless precious moments.