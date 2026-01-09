Jiya Shankar’s Painful Confession About a Toxic Relationship

Bigg Boss fame Jiya Shankar had one of the most emotional moments of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023 when she bravely opened up about a deeply painful chapter from her personal life. The actress spoke candidly about being stuck in a toxic relationship that severely affected her mental health and emotional well-being, leaving viewers moved by her honesty.

During a heartfelt conversation inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev, Jiya revealed that her past relationship was marked by extreme jealousy and obsession. Despite knowing it was unhealthy, she found herself unable to walk away. “I was so in love that I couldn’t get out. Everyone tried, but I just couldn’t. It took me one year to finally leave that behind,” she shared.

Jiya explained how emotionally draining the experience was, admitting that the constant control and insecurity left her mentally disturbed. “I had someone who was super jealous and obsessive. I was suffering for one year. I knew he was not the person I wanted to be with, but I just couldn’t leave,” she said. The actress also recalled feeling completely helpless during that phase. “I literally used to pray to God every day, please help me out of this situation. I couldn’t imagine a single day without him,” she revealed, adding that it took immense strength, time, and self-belief to finally break free.

Speaking about her life after the breakup, Jiya shared that the journey toward healing was slow and difficult. She admitted she tried dating again, but nothing seemed to work out. Over time, she learned to confront and let go of her fear of loneliness. “I thought I can’t live alone. It was very difficult and disturbing initially, but things changed, and I’ve made peace with myself,” she said.

Jiya also spoke openly about her boundaries today, calling emotional chaos and staying friends with ex-partners major red flags. She emphasized that peace and emotional stability now matter more to her than anything else.

More recently, Jiya addressed rumours linking her romantically to Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan. Shutting down speculation of a relationship or engagement, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025.”

While Jiya has sparked curiosity by sharing photos and videos with a “mystery man,” including a hand-holding clip, she has not confirmed his identity. Reports have suggested she may be dating someone named Kaaran Dhanak, but no official confirmation has been made.

Having survived emotional turmoil, Jiya Shankar now appears stronger, calmer, and firmly focused on choosing peace over pain.