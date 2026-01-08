Nick Jonas’ Dinosaur Jealousy Over Priyanka Chopra Has Fans in Splits

Nick Jonas once again proved that he never misses an opportunity to lovingly tease his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The singer and actor recently amused fans with a playful Instagram reel in which he jokingly suggested that a toy dinosaur couldn’t stop staring at Priyanka — and the internet absolutely loved it.

In the now-viral video shared on Nick’s Instagram, Priyanka is seen sitting comfortably and relaxing while Nick films her. He then pans the camera to a toy dinosaur positioned nearby, making it appear as though the plastic creature is also admiring her. Nick captioned the clip with a humorous, “I get it bro,” instantly sparking laughter across social media.

Fans rushed to the comments section with witty reactions and compliments for the actress. “She is beautiful,” one fan wrote, while others flooded the post with laughing emojis, hearts, and fire symbols, clearly enjoying the couple’s easygoing dynamic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also recently gave fans another glimpse into their adorable family life. The actress shared a fun late-night video on Instagram showing herself, Nick, and their loved ones taking part in the viral Whitney Houston challenge. The cozy, carefree moment showcased the couple dancing, laughing, and enjoying time together at home — further cementing their status as one of the internet’s favorite celebrity couples. Fans once again reacted enthusiastically, praising the duo for being relatable and fun.

While Priyanka frequently shares personal moments with her followers, she is also gearing up for an intense new professional chapter. The actress is set to headline The Bluff, a gritty, R-rated pirate drama produced by the Russo Brothers. Esquire recently released exclusive first-look images from the film, teasing a dark, violent, and emotionally charged story set in the late 1800s.

In The Bluff, Priyanka plays Ercell Bodden, a former pirate infamously known as “Bloody Mary.” Once feared as one of the most ruthless figures on the high seas, Ercell is attempting to leave her brutal past behind. However, her plans are shattered when her former crew hunts her down, seeking revenge and the gold she stole.

To prepare for the role, Chopra Jonas studied real-life female pirates to portray the harsh realities of piracy, steering away from the romanticized versions seen in popular franchises.

Opposite her, Karl Urban stars as Captain Connor, a narcissistic former East India Trading Company officer and Ercell’s bitter ex-lover. Driven by revenge and ambition, Connor relentlessly pursues her. The first-look images hint at explosive confrontations, fierce sword fights, and raw emotional tension — proving that while Nick may joke at home, Priyanka is ready to rule the high seas on screen.