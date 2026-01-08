Bipasha Basu’s Heartwarming Moment With Karan Singh Grover And Devi

Bipasha Basu rang in her 47th birthday in the most picturesque way possible, surrounded by love, laughter, and breathtaking views in the Maldives. The actress chose to celebrate her special day on a dreamy tropical vacation with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi, making it an intimate and heartwarming family affair.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha treated her fans to delightful glimpses from their seaside getaway, offering a peek into the cherished moments that made her birthday truly unforgettable. One of the most endearing videos she shared captured an adorable father-daughter moment between Karan Singh Grover and little Devi at the beach. In the clip, Karan is seen holding Devi’s tiny hands as they joyfully play by the shore, making puddles and jumping into them together. The innocence and warmth of the moment melted hearts instantly.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Bipasha added a playful caption that perfectly reflected the mood. “Daddy Pig & Peppa… Now we are only making muddy puddles to jump…all day long,” she wrote, referencing the popular animated characters and highlighting the simple joys of parenthood. The video showcased the couple’s deep bond with their daughter and their delight in spending quality family time away from the bustle of city life.

Karan Singh Grover And Devi’S Sweet Moment Caught On Camera By Bipasha Basu

Continuing her birthday celebration series, Bipasha posted another touching video that captured a beautiful family moment. In the clip, Bipasha and Karan are seen holding Devi’s hands as they walk together toward an elegant birthday setup arranged right on the beach. The serene setting, coupled with the family’s closeness, made for a picture-perfect scene. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it with “Monkey love,” accompanied by a red heart and an evil eye emoji, a nod to her affectionate nickname and the love that binds the trio.

On the morning of her birthday, Bipasha shared a video filmed against a stunning seascape backdrop, reflecting on gratitude, love, and life. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “Thank you to my heartbeats – Monkey & my little Mumma.” She continued by acknowledging her special day with warmth and humility, saying, “Happy birthday to me. One of my favourite days. Thank you, God, for everything. Thank you everyone for your love and wishes always. Blessed and grateful.”

Adding to the charm of the moment, the video featured Bipasha and Karan cheerfully singing the “Happy Birthday” song for “Mumma,” as Devi’s presence made the celebration even more special. The candid, joyful atmosphere reflected the actress’s contentment and happiness as she embraced motherhood, love, and gratitude on her birthday.

Karan Singh Grover also made sure to express his love for his wife in the most heartfelt way. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a candid picture of Bipasha with their daughter and penned a deeply emotional note that left fans swooning. Beginning with, “To my most favourite person in the whole wide world…,” Karan poured his heart out in words that celebrated Bipasha not just as his wife, but as his best friend and life partner.

“To my bestest friend in the whole wide world, the most patient person in the whole wide world, the one I love the most in the whole wide world, to the most beautiful girl in the whole wide world, to my whole world…wish you a very happy birthday, my monkey,” he wrote. He concluded the note by wishing her continued happiness and success, adding, “May you shine brighter with every passing year! I love you so much.”

The loving exchange between Bipasha and Karan once again highlighted their strong bond and the beautiful family they have built together. Fans flooded the comment sections with love, birthday wishes, and admiration for the couple’s genuine affection and the warmth of their family moments.

As Bipasha Basu celebrated another year of life amidst turquoise waters, sandy beaches, and her loved ones, her birthday served as a reminder that the most meaningful celebrations are often the simplest ones—filled with love, gratitude, and togetherness.