Sreeleela Reveals Why She Almost Said No to Pushpa 2 Dance Number

Actor Sreeleela is gearing up for the release of her upcoming political historical drama Parasakthi, which hits theatres on January 10, 2026, coinciding with the festive Pongal weekend. As anticipation builds around the film, the actress has opened up about a defining moment in her recent career — her viral dance appearance in Pushpa 2: The Rule — and clarified that such performances are not what she ultimately aims for.

In a candid conversation with Galatta Plus, Sreeleela admitted that special dance numbers are not part of her long-term career vision. “Doing special dance numbers is not my thing,” she said, adding that her appearance in Pushpa 2 was a carefully considered exception. “Only for Pushpa 2: The Rule did I make that hard decision.”

The actress explained that she prefers dancing within the narrative of films she is actively part of, rather than appearing in standalone numbers. However, she acknowledged that the decision to feature in Pushpa 2 proved beneficial. “I believe I made the right decision because the reach I gained from it was exceptional,” she said. In contrast, Parasakthi will see her perform only light dance sequences, including the song Ratnamala, which aligns more closely with her comfort zone and career aspirations.

Sreeleela shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, dancing to the chart-topping track Kissik, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song went viral, significantly boosting her visibility across audiences.

Now, the actress is shifting focus to Parasakthi, a political historical drama written and directed by Sudha Kongara, best known for Soorarai Pottru. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, alongside Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles. Set in 1960s Madras, the story follows two brothers — one a railway employee and the other a college student — whose lives are torn apart by civil unrest and political interference.

As tensions rise, the brothers find themselves on opposite sides before eventually reuniting to fight a common enemy. Sivakarthikeyan headlines the project, while Ravi Mohan is reportedly seen as the main antagonist.

Looking ahead, Sreeleela also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline, where she stars opposite Pawan Kalyan. Expected to release later this year, the film adds another high-profile project to her growing filmography as she continues to carve a career driven by strong roles rather than momentary viral fame.