Sreeleela Breaks Silence on AI Fakes, Issues Strong Warning to Netizens

Actress Sreeleela has come out strongly against the emerging threat posed by AI-based fake content distributed on the internet and has urged internet usage to stop this “nonsense” generated by AI. Actress Sreeleela chose social media platforms to make this appeal. While making this appeal, she has drawn distinction between using technology in a good manner and using technology in such a manner that causes harm.

In the note, Sreeleela conveyed her worry about the use of artificial intelligence for manipulating images and creating misleading visuals. She further stated that this use of AI is creating very unfortunate outcomes for many women and other public personalities who become the targets for deepfakes and misleading digital material on the internet. Artificially created misleading materials not only distort reputations but create an environment on the digital world where disrespect and exploitation become the norm.

Highlighting the human aspect of the implications of such abuse of these kinds of technology, Sreeleela posted, “Every woman is someone’s daughter, sister, friend, or colleague. Yet when it comes to cyber abuse and creating fake content, these facts are forgotten.” This comes as many cases of photo manipulation by AI technology have been steadily increasing, particularly when these images are of famous individuals.

The actress also accepted the fact that her busy schedule keeps her away from the online world. But, she also appreciated the kind wishes of her fans for informing her about the false content being spread online under her name. The messages, according to her, encouraged her to voice herself not only for her but also for others in the film industry.

Sreeleela confirmed: “Many of my industry friends are dealing with this as well, and AI-created visuals are an issue now.” Her use of “on behalf of everyone” to qualify her message suggests there is indeed frustration among those in the industry who find themselves having to respond to spurious claims made online. There appears to indeed be concern among those in the industry who have had to react to claims made online and might have other reasons for not airing the film completely. Looking to the future, Sreeleela hoped that the government would intervene to control the use of artificial intelligence.

Sreeleela was confident that the government would do the needful to control, or even stop, the spread of harmful digital content. Sreeleela urged the need to take responsibility for the digital content they share or post to create an ethical internet space where technology can use creativity to tell a story rather than being used as an exploitation tool.