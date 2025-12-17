Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Mihir’s Apology to Tulsi Gives Fans Major FRIENDS Vibes

Ektaa Kapoor’s reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has already been riding high on nostalgia, but a recent episode has taken fans by complete surprise. Bringing back Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani and Smriti Irani as the iconic Tulsi, the show has introduced a shocking infidelity track that has left viewers emotional, outraged, and unexpectedly reminded of the cult American sitcom Friends.

In a dramatic twist, Mihir cheats on Tulsi with Noina, a betrayal that few saw coming but many are now fiercely debating online. While the act itself sparked widespread disappointment, it was Mihir’s apology scene that truly struck a chord—and not just with longtime Kyunki fans. Viewers quickly drew parallels between Mihir and Friends’ infamous Ross Geller.

In the episode, Mihir breaks down as he apologises to Tulsi, attempting to explain his actions. “I am sorry, I am really sorry. I made a big mistake. I can’t even look into your eyes,” he says, blaming circumstances, bad timing, emotional distance, and even alcohol for what happened. His justification echoes a familiar defence—one that fans of Friends instantly recognised.

Tulsi, however, refuses to accept his excuses. Cutting him short, she firmly states that even when drunk, a man knows whether the woman he is touching is his wife or not. She then turns the situation around, asking Mihir whether he would have forgiven her if she had done the same thing and offered similar explanations. The confrontation mirrors the iconic Ross-and-Rachel breakup scene, where Ross defended cheating by claiming they were “on a break.”

Clips from the episode quickly went viral, with social media erupting in comparisons. One user joked, “Did they really copy Friends in 2025?” Another wrote, “Rachel said ‘imagine me with Mark’, Tulsi said ‘main karti toh?’—same energy!” Others chimed in with comments like, “Ross Geller and Mihir Virani = biggest red flags,” and “I can’t unsee this now.”

Fueling the buzz further, the show’s latest promo reveals a major leap in the storyline. Heartbroken yet resolute, Tulsi leaves the Virani mansion and chooses to rebuild her life on her own terms. She is seen living in a chawl, reflecting on her broken marriage and the choices that led her there. Meanwhile, Mihir returns to the mansion, haunted by memories of Tulsi, while grappling with the idea of moving on.

With betrayal, nostalgia, and pop-culture parallels colliding, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has once again proven why it remains a conversation starter—even decades later.