The Great Indian Kapil Show S4: Priyanka Chopra Laughs Nonstop on Kapil Sharma Show—Promo Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back on Indian screens, and fans couldn’t be more excited. After recently visiting India to shoot for the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the global star is all set to kick off Season 4 of the Netflix comedy series. While the full episode will release on December 20, Netflix has already dropped the first promo—offering a hilarious glimpse of what promises to be a laughter-packed premiere featuring Priyanka as the opening guest.

The promo shows the episode spiralling into uncontrollable fun almost instantly. Priyanka is seen laughing nonstop, admitting that she hasn’t laughed this hard in a long time. The chaos intensifies when Krushna Abhishek’s popular character, Largemata, makes a bold and unexpected request that hilariously pushes the conversation straight into Hollywood territory. The banter doesn’t stop there, as a playful throwback to how social media—specifically Twitter—played matchmaker in Priyanka’s real-life love story sparks instant giggles. The joke soon boomerangs back to host Kapil Sharma, with his own online history becoming part of the punchline.

What follows is classic Kapil Sharma show madness. Kapil and his team burst into impromptu singing, dancing, and full-blown comic chaos, keeping Priyanka thoroughly entertained. Sunil Grover, returning as the beloved “Diamond Raja,” sums up the vibe perfectly with one of his signature one-liners: “Duniya mein jitne bhi laptop aa jaayein, lekin jo baat PC mein hai, woh kisi mein nahi.” The episode already feels like a nostalgic yet fresh celebration of humour, stories, and star power.

Adding to the buzz is Priyanka Chopra’s stunning fashion moment on the show. For her appearance, the actress chose a custom blue-and-white floral couture gown designed by Arpita Mehta. Featuring a strapless corseted bodice and a structured skirt, the outfit blended elegance with drama. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was elevated with a matching scarf that softened the sharp architectural lines of the gown.

Priyanka completed the ensemble with diamond-studded jewellery that sparkled subtly on camera, while her glossy hair and fresh makeup enhanced her effortless charm. Beyond her Kapil Sharma appearance, Priyanka has been keeping busy professionally. She was last seen in Prime Video’s Heads of State and is currently shooting SS Rajamouli’s ambitious Telugu film Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also has two major Hollywood films, The Bluff and Judgement Day, slated for release in 2026, and continues work on Season 2 of the web series Citadel.