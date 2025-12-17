Song Name – Mary Did You Know

Mary Did You Know Song Lyrics (Christmas Songs)

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy will one day walk on water?

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy will save our sons and daughters?

Did you know

That your baby boy has come to make you new?

This child that you’ve delivered

Will soon deliver you

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy will give sight to a blind man?

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy will calm a storm with His hand?

Did you know

That your baby boy has walked where angels trod?

And when you kiss your little baby

You’ve kissed the face of God

Mary, did you know?

The blind will see

The deaf will hear

And the dead will live again

The lame will leap

The dumb will speak

The praises of the Lamb

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy is Lord of all creation?

Mary, did you know

That your baby boy will one day rule the nations?

Did you know

That your baby boy is heaven’s perfect Lamb?

This sleeping child you’re holding

Is the Great I Am

Oh, Mary, did you know?