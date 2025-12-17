MusicLyrics

Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan – Christmas In Our Hearts Song Lyrics

Check out Christmas In Out Hearts Song Lyrics by Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan

By Lyrics Desk
Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan - Christmas In Our Hearts Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube
Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan - Christmas In Our Hearts Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube

Song Name – Christmas In Out Hearts
Singers – Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan

Check out Christmas In Out Hearts Song Lyrics by Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan

Whenever I see girls and boys
Selling lanterns on the streets
I remember the Child
In the manger, as he sleeps
Wherever there are people
Giving gifts, exchanging cards
I believe that Christmas
Is truly in their hearts

Let’s light our Christmas trees
For a bright tomorrow
Where nations are at peace
And all are one in God

Let’s sing Merry Christmas
And a happy holiday
This season may we never forget
The love we have for Jesus
Let Him be the one to guide us
As another new year starts
And may the spirit of Christmas
Be always in our hearts

In every prayer and every song
The community unites
Celebrating the birth
Of our Savior, Jesus Christ
Let love, like that starlight
On that first Christmas morn
Lead us back to the manger
Where Christ the Child was born

So, come let us rejoice
Come and sing a Christmas carol
With one big joyful voice
Proclaim the name of the Lord

Let’s sing Merry Christmas
And a happy holiday
This season may we never forget
The love we have for Jesus
Let Him be the one to guide us
As another new year starts
And may the spirit of Christmas
Be always in our hearts

Let’s sing Merry Christmas
And a happy holiday
This season may we never forget
The love we have for Jesus
Let Him be the one to guide us
As another new year starts
And may the spirit of Christmas
Be always in our hearts

Source Universal Records Philippines
Previous article
Mary Did You Know? Song Lyrics (Christmas Songs)
Next article
Avatar: Fire and Ash Movie Review | Spectacle Over Story
Also Read

Also Read