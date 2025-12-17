Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan – Christmas In Our Hearts Song Lyrics

Song Name – Christmas In Out Hearts

Singers – Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan

Check out Christmas In Out Hearts Song Lyrics by Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan

Whenever I see girls and boys

Selling lanterns on the streets

I remember the Child

In the manger, as he sleeps

Wherever there are people

Giving gifts, exchanging cards

I believe that Christmas

Is truly in their hearts

Let’s light our Christmas trees

For a bright tomorrow

Where nations are at peace

And all are one in God

Let’s sing Merry Christmas

And a happy holiday

This season may we never forget

The love we have for Jesus

Let Him be the one to guide us

As another new year starts

And may the spirit of Christmas

Be always in our hearts

In every prayer and every song

The community unites

Celebrating the birth

Of our Savior, Jesus Christ

Let love, like that starlight

On that first Christmas morn

Lead us back to the manger

Where Christ the Child was born

So, come let us rejoice

Come and sing a Christmas carol

With one big joyful voice

Proclaim the name of the Lord

Let’s sing Merry Christmas

And a happy holiday

This season may we never forget

The love we have for Jesus

Let Him be the one to guide us

As another new year starts

And may the spirit of Christmas

Be always in our hearts

Let’s sing Merry Christmas

And a happy holiday

This season may we never forget

The love we have for Jesus

Let Him be the one to guide us

As another new year starts

And may the spirit of Christmas

Be always in our hearts