Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan – Christmas In Our Hearts Song Lyrics

Song Name – Christmas In Out Hearts
Singers – Jose Mari Chan and Liza Chan
Whenever I see girls and boys
Selling lanterns on the streets
I remember the Child
In the manger, as he sleeps
Wherever there are people
Giving gifts, exchanging cards
I believe that Christmas
Is truly in their hearts
Let’s light our Christmas trees
For a bright tomorrow
Where nations are at peace
And all are one in God
Let’s sing Merry Christmas
And a happy holiday
This season may we never forget
The love we have for Jesus
Let Him be the one to guide us
As another new year starts
And may the spirit of Christmas
Be always in our hearts
In every prayer and every song
The community unites
Celebrating the birth
Of our Savior, Jesus Christ
Let love, like that starlight
On that first Christmas morn
Lead us back to the manger
Where Christ the Child was born
So, come let us rejoice
Come and sing a Christmas carol
With one big joyful voice
Proclaim the name of the Lord
Let’s sing Merry Christmas
And a happy holiday
This season may we never forget
The love we have for Jesus
Let Him be the one to guide us
As another new year starts
And may the spirit of Christmas
Be always in our hearts
Let’s sing Merry Christmas
And a happy holiday
This season may we never forget
The love we have for Jesus
Let Him be the one to guide us
As another new year starts
And may the spirit of Christmas
Be always in our hearts