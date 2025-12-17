BTS’s V Turns Heads at Seoul Brand Event

BTS member V, also known globally by his stage name Kim Taehyung, has once again demonstrated the power of his star status as he made a stylish entry at a Celine store in Seoul on Wednesday morning. V made an entry at a brand event while heavily protected by security. Fans were largely drawn to him outside the venue.

Donning a classy and elegant set of clothes, Taehyung embodied the sense of impeccable style he is famous for. His outfit consisted of a collared shirt underneath a cardigan and a coat, all of which was complemented by his choice of colorful accessories in the color purple that gave his outfit a pop of color. This perfectly embodied his sense of style, which is all about keeping things simple yet impactful.

As Taehyung was led into the store, he paused briefly to greet the waiting fans. With a smile, Taehyung waved at the die-hard fans who had been shouting out his name, making the moments shared memorable, although for a really short while. The appearance soon generated waves of photos posted by fans who appreciated every moment spent during the meet-and-greet.

Since being appointed the global ambassador for the brand Celine in 2023, Taehyung has been playing an integral part in terms of enhancing the brand’s presence on a global scale. His capability to mix and match the world of fashion with his own persona has made him an iconic presence at all brand events. This latest brand event has reminded everyone of his imprint on the fashion industry despite completing his military services.

ARMY members wasted no time in dropping their tribute messages online, affectionately calling him “Prince Taehyung” in their posts. Fans expressed their newfound joy at finally getting to see him in the flesh, calling it a bright spot in their day regardless of it being a brief one at that. His humility and generosity are traits of his image as a celebrity.

His looks have also brought to light how easily he has been able to slip back into life after important military service. Thanks to his composed presence and innate charisma, he has once again proven why he is considered to be amongst the most popular and influential ‘K-pop’ artists in the world.

With the fans eagerly waiting for the next activities from BTS, such occasions give them the much-needed assurance that even Taehyung’s charisma and fashion sense are still as strong as ever. Taehyung’s trip to the Celine store was more than just a promotional campaign—instead, it served as a reminder of his popularity worldwide and his special bond with his fans.