Young Thug proposes Mariah The Scientist on-stage at Benefit Concert in Atlanta

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are officially moving to the next level with their relationship. After dating for almost four years, the rapper finally proposed to his long-time partner in an extraordinary and un-forgotten moment in the company of thousands of other supporters. On December 16 (local time), the rapper proposed to his long-time partner in an extraordinary moment as he hosted his Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends – A Benefit Concert in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Videos recorded at this occasion have since gone viral on various platforms. Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams II, stood on stage with his soon-to-be fiancée, Mariah the Scientist, real name Mariah Amani Buckles. He stood on stage as he spoke to his fans. As “Will you marry me?” appeared on the screen behind them, his fans went wild. The 28-year-old musician looked visibly overwhelmed as she accepted his proposal and responded with “yes” in affirmation.

The final act was put into motion when Young Thug placed the engagement ring on Mariah’s finger, resulting in loud applause from the audience present. The proposal was a demonstration of the love the couple shares, considering the couple has been dating since 2021 and has faced the pressures of the public eye as well as personal difficulties.

Mariah had previously expressed her want to settle down when she appeared on Angie Martinez’s show, where she talked about marriage being in her future. The two have also been at the forefront of rumors including if they might be having a baby after Young Thug referred to ‘putting a baby in her’ when doing an interview with GQ magazine, though this has never been confirmed by the two.

Nevertheless, their association has had its ups and downs too. In 2022, Young Thug and Mariah Carey had a tough time, as they got caught up in an infidelity scandal with Young Thug, which went into the open when a leaked tape was released. Young Thug broke the news on X (Twitter), with an emotional apology, pleading fans not to disturb Mariah Carey. It seemed that the two had gone their separate ways permanently.

Despite rumors of their breakup having surfaced again earlier this year, it is clear by October that the two are indeed still together, working out their differences behind closed doors. The shock proposal now shows that the two are not only back together but are also ready for the future.

The news has been met with utmost enthusiasm from fans, who see this moment as a reflection of growth, forgiveness, and commitment. As Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist embark on a new journey in their relationship, fans are anxious to know what the next chapter holds for this newly engaged couple.