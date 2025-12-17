Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Head To Their Alibaug Hideaway

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who have been living in India, were lately seen taking a jetty to return to their residence in Alibaug. This is a rare sight for the media and their fans since the couple maintains a low profile when they are not in the limelight. A paparazzo video regarding the same incident has gone viral on social media.

This is a video shared by journalist Pallavi Palliwal, where Anushka is seen along with Virat, casually dressed as they head towards Alibaug. The couple seemed relaxed and unaffected by the cameras, opting for the shorter jetty route rather than the usual road journey. The couple had celebrated their housewarming party at their house in Alibaug earlier this year, way back in January.

Apparently, Virat Kohli bought the 2,000 sq ft luxury villa at Avas Living in Alibaug in 2023 for a staggering sum of Rs 6 crores, with stamp duty payment touching a whopping Rs 36 lakhs. This villa comprises an individual swimming pool measuring 400 sq ft. Apart from this, they allegedly invested another massive sum of Rs 19.24 crores in a farmhouse in the same area, emphasizing their affection for this calm spot.

Anushka and Virat, who tied the knots in a private ceremony in December 2017 in Italy, are proud parents of two kids—a daughter named Vamika, who turned one in 2022, and a son named Akaay, who turned one in February this year. Anushka and Virat keep their personal lives extremely private, but both of them often end up making headlines.

Recently, they were caught up in a controversy when a video clip from their presence at the Mumbai airport went viral on social media platforms. In the video, a differently abled young boy came to take a selfie with Virat Kohli as the couple was exiting the airport. However,Virat, accompanied by his bodyguards, went to his car undeterred, while the boy was eased out to the side. This act was criticized on social media, but some users supported the need for the couple to have privacy.

This sighting in the airport came after the couple paid a visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram, named Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, situated in the vicinity of Varah Ghat. Footage of the visit went viral, and people appreciated the spiritual side of the newly wed couple. Footage of the couples’ visit to a sermon conducted by a guru, where Anushka and Virat were seated in the front row with folded hands, listening to the lecture, has been posted by his official YouTube channel.

During an interaction, Premanand Ji talked about their ultimate objective and spiritual guidance. Anushka reacted positively and said, “Hum aapke hain,” which touched everyone’s hearts. Many have observed that it is their habit to take their guru’s blessings quite frequently. It is worth noting that both Anushka andVirat are busy in London from quite some time, and Anushka is hardly seen in any event in India after June.