Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Spiritual Moment in Vrindavan Is Winning Hearts

Far removed from cricket stadiums and film sets, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen in a serene and deeply personal moment of faith. A new video featuring the couple listening to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj has surfaced online, once again highlighting the path of spirituality they consistently choose away from public attention.

The video, shared on Bhajan Marg’s YouTube channel, captures Virat and Anushka seated quietly at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat in Vrindavan. Dressed in simple, understated attire, the couple listened attentively as Premanand Ji Maharaj spoke about devotion, purpose, and the importance of seeking God beyond worldly achievements. The visit is believed to have taken place after the couple’s recent return to India and reflects the regular spiritual interactions they have maintained over the years.

During the interaction, Premanand Ji Maharaj advised Virat and Anushka to remain grounded and sincere while continuing their professional journeys. He encouraged them to view their respective careers as a form of service to God. “Stay polite, stay devoted, and keep chanting God’s name,” he said, adding that one’s spiritual journey should continue until true self-realisation is achieved. He spoke about the need to cross both worldly and divine paths to truly encounter God and understand one’s deeper purpose.

The spiritual leader also reflected on how people often spend their entire lives attached to temporary relationships and distractions. He urged them to shift their focus toward the divine, describing God as the true constant in one’s life. His words resonated deeply, and both Virat and Anushka were seen nodding in agreement as they listened with folded hands.

Premanand Ji Maharaj further encouraged the couple to set a spiritual goal that transcends material happiness. He spoke about the desire to seek God above all else, explaining that true happiness naturally follows spiritual fulfilment. His message emphasised surrender, faith, and the longing to connect with the divine beyond worldly success.

As the interaction concluded, Anushka bowed respectfully and said, “Hum aapke hain Maharaj ji, aap humare,” expressing her devotion. Premanand Ji Maharaj responded with warmth, reminding them that everyone ultimately belongs to God and lives under the same divine shelter. His concluding message focused on guidance, faith, and the belief that those who walk the spiritual path together will eventually reach their destination.

The peaceful moment left both Virat and Anushka smiling, offering fans a glimpse into the couple’s shared journey of faith and introspection.