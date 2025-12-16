Sunny Deol Breaks Down in Tears While Recreating Iconic Border 2 Dialogue

In commemoration of Vijay Diwas, the team associated with the highly anticipated war drama ‘Border 2’ has finally unrolled the teaser of the film, which has generated a lot of patriotic fervor among the fans. This teaser launch ceremony held in Mumbai included the participation of the cast members, media personnel, and fans. But what made headlines is that the event had the lead actor Sunny Deol, who had become emotional while speaking.

A while ago, in the early hours of December 16, 2025, Sunny Deol made an appearance for the launch of the teaser along with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. As the crowd of fans was cheering loudly, there was a call for Sunny to say his iconic dialogue from the movie that has already made many hearts chill as it was showcased in the teaser. As he was shouting, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye? Lahore tak,” his eyes welled up with tears.

The emotional moment had a strong resonance with the audience and showcased Sunny Deol’s strong sense of patriotism. Sunny Deol, who is mostly associated with nationalistic performances, has also spoken about how he takes pride in being an Indian. Being associated with a project that celebrates the courage of Indian soldiers had the actor overwhelmed, which made this moment even more emotional for him.

The teaser for Border 2, measuring a total of 2 minutes and 4 seconds, gives a stirring insight into the bravery, courage, and determination of the Indian Armed Forces. The teaser, filled with war sequences, emotional events, and background scores that can stir the soul, makes for a larger-than-life experience that is to be expected in the movie.

Sunny Deol will play the role of Lt. Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, a highly influential and fearless military man who leads from the front in Border 2.

You will notice that Varun Dhawan plays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, while actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will portray a role modeled after theLegendary Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC. On the other hand, Ahan Shetty enters his first major role as Lt. Commander Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC, marking an imperative milestone in his life.

Apart from the regular cast members in the movie, Border 2 has a supporting cast consisting of Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Singh. The movie is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s legendary war movie Border, which was released in 1997. The task of paying tribute to India’s war heroes on a large scale is undertaken in Border 2. Border 2 will soon make its way to the big screens on January 23, 2026, and with their emotional teaser out now, the fans are already looking forward to this special andawesome way of celebrating the country’s courageous souls.