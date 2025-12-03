Anushka Sharma Celebrates Virat Kohli’s 84th International Century during IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli seems to be in the best of form in India’s ongoing series against South Africa as he makes a strong comeback to international cricket. The former India captain has now scored back-to-back centuries on the tour and has looked in great touch, as fans have been waiting to see him in full flow again. Kohli scored his 84th international century in the latest India vs South Africa match to add another big feather to his already glittering career.

As has often been the case, one of his staunchest supporters—both in public and in private—has been his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. Though not in attendance at the stadium, she made her pride and jubilation known on social media. A short while after Kohli reached the three-figure mark, Anushka took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Kohli celebrating his century. All the actress did was add a simple red heart emoji, the most heartfelt gesture that spoke volumes about her admiration and continued support for her husband.

The couple, often regarded as one of India’s most loved celebrity couples, has never stopped celebrating each other’s professional success. Kohli has spoken very frequently about how Anushka’s encouragement dictates his game and mind, while the latter has never shied away from stating her pride in his commitment to cricket. Their interactions online, whenever a big match is on, go viral almost every time as a testimony to their innate love and respect for each other.

Anushka Sharma Instagram Story

Kohli’s back-to-back hundreds are very well timed for India, who seek to keep the series’ momentum going. His effort strengthens not just India’s batting lineup but also heralds a renewed confidence that may set the tone for the future tournaments. For the fans, a resurgence of this kind in the field and the warm acknowledgment of it by his better half, Anushka, adds an emotional layer to India’s cricketing successes.

The series is still in action, with all eyes on Kohli as he continued to impress with his stellar performances, while supporters wait in anticipation for further moments shared between the star athlete and his equally celebrated partner.