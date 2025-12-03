Sydney Sweeney’s Vintage Gown Turns Heads at The Housemaid Screening

Sydney Sweeney delivered another series of high-fashion moments in New York City this week while promoting her upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid.

For a screening of the film, the 28-year-old actor arrived in a white, Old Hollywood–inspired gown featuring a plunging neckline, ribbon bow detail at the bust, and thin straps. The crystal-covered dress included a subtle train, paired with a feathered boa that Sweeney wore draped low across her arms. She completed the look with voluminous retro curls, soft pink makeup, and jeweled earrings.

Sweeney posed alongside co-star Amanda Seyfried, who attended in a pale pink halter gown with ruching at the waist.

The appearance follows a series of recent vintage-inflected looks from Sweeney. At the Governors Awards last month, she wore an off-the-shoulder Miu Miu gown with a sweetheart neckline and crystal mesh overlay, styled with short curls in a nod to classic Hollywood styling. Earlier in October, at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event, she opted for a sheer silver Christian Cowan gown.

Her promotional wardrobe for The Housemaid continued throughout the week. For a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney chose a cranberry red satin midi dress by Alex Perry. Later that evening, she changed into a custom bright red Patou set, including a bubble miniskirt, cropped coat, red suede Magda Butrym boots, and sunglasses for dinner at The Corner Store.

Sweeney’s public appearances come amid increasing attention to her relationship with record executive Scooter Braun. The pair were recently photographed together in the Florida Keys over Thanksgiving.

The Housemaid is scheduled for theatrical release on December 19.