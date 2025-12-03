A Conversation with Priyanka Chopra: Mastering Your Craft in a Distracted World!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will lead a fireside conversation at the BRIDGE Summit 2025, participating in a session titled “Mastering Your Craft in a World Obsessed with More.” The talk, moderated by Anas Bukhash, host of AB Talks, is scheduled for 9 December at 10:00 AM on the Forum Stage.

The session will examine how Chopra Jonas approaches discipline, selective decision-making, and long-term focus across her work in film, production, and business. She is expected to reflect on her early rise to global visibility after winning Miss World in 2000 and how navigating multiple industries has shaped her current professional practices.

Chopra Jonas has built a cross-border career spanning acting and production. Her recent projects include Prime Video’s global action-thriller series, the 2025 film Heads of State, which crossed 75 million views, and The White Tiger, the Oscar-nominated feature she starred in and co-produced. Through her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, she has backed projects such as the Oscar-nominated documentaries Anuja and To Kill a Tiger.

Upcoming work includes Prime Video’s The Bluff, which she will both star in and produce, the second season of Citadel, and Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Chopra Jonas has been recognized internationally, including being named to TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people and Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women. She is a recipient of the Padma Shri and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Her session will be part of the Picture Track at BRIDGE Summit 2025, an event focused on media, content, and entertainment industries. The summit, held from 8–10 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), is expected to host more than 60,000 participants from 45 countries, along with 400 speakers and 300 exhibitors across seven content tracks, including Media, Music, Gaming, Technology, and Content Creation.