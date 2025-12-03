Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar Bring the House Down with Their Killer Dance Moves

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar recently reunited and brought back their “Desi Boyz” charm by grooving to the iconic title track “Make Some Noise for Desi Boyz” from the 2011 film. The duo, who developed a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss house, shared a fun dance video on Instagram, instantly delighting fans. In their collaborative post, they captioned the video, “Abhishek X Awez #Desiboys.”

The original song, sung by KK, is from Rohit Dhawan’s directorial debut film Desi Boyz starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh. The movie revolves around two friends, Jignesh and Nikhil, who lose their jobs and resort to working as strippers, putting their friendship and relationships to the test.

On the show, Abhishek Bajaj was evicted on the 77th day by close friend Pranit More, while popular influencer Awez Darbar was eliminated earlier on day 35. Despite their exit, the two have continued to entertain fans outside the house with their camaraderie and content collaborations.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand finale on December 6. The current finalists include Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik. However, reports suggest that Malti may face mid-week elimination in an upcoming episode.

The long-running reality show, based on the international Big Brother format, first premiered on November 3, 2006, and has since completed eighteen seasons along with three OTT editions. This season began with notable participants such as Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Shehbaz Badeshah, and others.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to host the show, which airs on Colors and streams on JioHostar, maintaining its legacy as one of India’s most talked-about reality series.