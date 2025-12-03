Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon to Marry Singer Stebin Ben in a Lavish Udaipur Palace Wedding!

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her film Tere Ishq Mein opposite Dhanush. But celebrations aren’t just reserved for professional success. Reportedly, her younger sister Nupur Sanon is gearing up to tie the knot with Indian singer Stebin Ben. As per the reports coming from Money Control, the couple will be having a winter wedding in the magnificent Fairmont Udaipur Palace. The festivities are said to happen on January 8 & 9, 2026.

The marriage is reportedly being kept very private, yet with a star-studded guest list comprising family, close friends, and industry people. Preparations reportedly are in full swing, with discussions on decor and hospitality. The celebrations are likely to start with mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on the first day, January 8, and the main wedding rituals are scheduled for January 9. None of the reports have been confirmed so far by either family.

Stebin Ben is a well-connected singer within the Bollywood music circuit, with songs like Sahiba, Thoda Thoda Pyaar, and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq to his credit. At 31, he has featured in music videos by B Praak and is said to be planning his entry into films soon. Nupur Sanon has been popular amongst film circles too, which increases the excitement regarding the wedding among the fans.

Udaipur continues to remain a topmost choice for premium weddings, with high-profile weddings earlier taken by NRIs and Bollywood personalities. Some of the most prominent marriages held in the city include those of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha, Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani, Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev, and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal. Having luxurious palaces and scenic lakes makes the city ideal for grand celebrations, thereby raising excitement around Nupur-Stebin’s upcoming wedding.

All fans are looking forward to more updates, as the combination of Kriti Sanon’s popularity, Stebin Ben’s musical fame, and the venue at the Udaipur palace tends to be very glamorous and memorable.