Bharti Singh Under Fire for Body-Shaming Joke on Ayesha Khan on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3

Comedian Bharti Singh has returned as the host of Laughter Chefs Season 3, bringing her signature humour back to television screens. However, a recent episode of the reality cooking show has landed the popular comedian in hot water after a joke she made about actor Ayesha Khan’s appearance drew sharp criticism from viewers. The moment occurred when Kapil Sharma and the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film.

During the episode, actors Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury and Parul Gulati made a lively entry, dancing to the song Pahli Uddi Furrr. As the segment progressed, Bharti made a remark directed at Ayesha, saying, “Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na.” The comment, which compared Ayesha’s appearance to comedian Krushna Abhishek, immediately made the atmosphere uncomfortable.

Ayesha appeared visibly embarrassed by the remark and was seen moving toward Kapil Sharma while attempting to cover her stomach with her hand. Sensing the awkwardness, Kapil asked Bharti whether the comment was meant as a compliment. Parul Gulati also intervened, telling Bharti that she should not have said it. Bharti later responded by apologising and adding, “Sorry, I am pregnant.”

Clips from the episode quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash. Many viewers expressed disappointment, accusing Bharti of body-shaming and insensitivity. One user commented that Bharti often makes rude remarks toward women on the show, calling it ironic given her own journey in the industry. Another viewer wrote that the joke was not funny and felt disrespectful toward women of different body types. Several others pointed out how uncomfortable Ayesha looked, saying the moment was painful to watch and unnecessary.

Some users went further, criticising Bharti’s overall approach to humour, with one comment stating that being a working woman does not excuse a misogynistic mindset. Others echoed similar sentiments, calling the remark indirect body-shaming and urging greater sensitivity on national television.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, directed by Anukalp Goswami, stars Kapil Sharma alongside Ayesha Khan, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Manjot Singh. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and is currently struggling at the box office amid tough competition from Dhurandhar.