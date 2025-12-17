Ananya Panday’s Airport Chic: Ditches Glam for a Casual Vibe

Ananya Panday has been keeping herself quite busy with back-to-back promotions for her next film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Kartik Aaryan. And with each of these promotions, the actress has manage to grab attention for herself, and with ease, turn each of these promotion events into a fashionable one. It could be red carpet or casuals, Ananya has managed to show that versatility is what she possesses in abundance when it comes to style.

While she was basking in all the buzz, Ananya recently turned heads with her never-better-off look when she was noticed at the airport with her bare face and minimal makeup. Moving away from her elaborate hairstyle and makeup looks, she decided to team a white top with boot cut jeans and complete the look with a pair of comfortable sneakers. She even adorned her long hair with a neat bun and finished the look with goggles slung over her head. It seems the actress did justice to the phrase ‘less is more’ when it comes to her travel looks!

Ananya was noticed taking her time to pose for the paparazzi and waving at them while remaining natural and make-up-free. The moment made her instantly relatable to the Gen Z population, who themselves value comfort and simplicity when traveling. She made it evident with her air travel look that confidence is the best accessory.

Though she pulls off the minimal look with equal finesse, it’s her glamorous looks that continue to make style statements. At an event for promotions, she had also showcased the desi part of her by wearing a bright yellow sharara. This look got further accentuated by chandbali earrings, well-done hair, and subtle yet glowing makeup. This look radiated the “desi kudi” vibe and showcased again how easily she can change styles.

Adding another variant to her style repertoire, Ananya has also attempted a gothic-inspired look. It was spotted in a very striking black buttoned dress with an unusual pattern. Standing out in terms of its remarkably refined look, Ananya accessorized this dress with simple makeup and bun up hair. Ananya looked perfectly apt in this gothic girl look.

Ananya’s glam girl avatar is also striking. Even at a recent award function, she looked ravishing in a gold shimmering halt neck gown, which drew attention immediately. The dazzling outfit along with her confidence reinforced the fact that she can shine in the limelight just like she does in casual clothing. Right from no-make-up airport looks to desi fits, gothic looks, to red carpet outings, Ananya Panday proves that nothing is ever off limits for her, and the best part? She kills all looks effortlessly and beautifully.