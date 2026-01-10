BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes History at Golden Globes — First K-Pop Presenter Ever!

Lalisa Manobal, globally celebrated as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, is all set to make history at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. The superstar has officially been confirmed as a presenter at the 83rd Golden Globes, marking a groundbreaking moment for K-pop and global pop culture. Lisa will become the first Thai performer and the first K-pop artist ever to present at one of Hollywood’s most prestigious award ceremonies.

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on January 11. Viewers in the United States can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. Meanwhile, fans across Asia can stream the event on January 12 at 10 AM KST, and Indian viewers can tune in live at 6:30 AM IST — highlighting the truly global reach of both the ceremony and Lisa’s fandom.

Lisa’s rise beyond the world of music has been nothing short of phenomenal. While she first conquered global charts with BLACKPINK and her record-breaking solo releases, she has also built a powerful reputation as a fashion icon and cultural trendsetter. Recently, she impressed critics and audiences alike with her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, further expanding her creative portfolio and solidifying her presence in international entertainment circles.

This year’s Golden Globes will feature an impressive list of presenters. According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Lisa will share the stage with global stars including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Priyanka Chopra, Charli XCX, Zoe Kravitz, and Macaulay Culkin. Korean media outlet MyDaily also reported that Joshua from Seventeen is expected to attend and walk the red carpet, further boosting K-pop representation at the event.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony, which promises a star-studded and high-energy evening celebrating excellence in film and television.

Unsurprisingly, Lisa’s fans — fondly known as Lilies — along with K-pop communities worldwide have flooded social media with excitement. One fan wrote, “Seeing Lisa on that stage feels completely deserved.” Another commented, “Lisa presenting just feels right — she owns every room she enters.” Others called the moment “historic” and praised her ever-expanding global influence.

Lisa’s appearance at the Golden Globes is more than a personal milestone; it represents a significant moment for Asian artists gaining recognition in Western entertainment. Not only will she attend as a guest, but as a presenter taking centre stage in front of a worldwide audience — a defining achievement that signals the growing global power of K-pop.