Tara Sutaria’s First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Veer Pahariya Sparks Confusion

Actor Tara Sutaria has shared her first social media update amid growing speculation about her alleged breakup with Veer Pahariya. While rumours about their relationship have been dominating online conversations, Tara has chosen to stay silent on the personal front and instead spotlight a major professional milestone.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress celebrated the massive response to the teaser of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which stars Kannada superstar Yash in the lead. Tara shared an official poster announcing that the Toxic teaser has crossed an impressive 200 million cumulative views across all platforms within just 24 hours of its release. The striking poster features Yash holding a rifle against a bold red background, underscoring the gritty tone of the film. Notably, Tara made no mention of the breakup rumours that have been circulating since the previous day, making it clear that her focus, at least publicly, remains on her work.

Veer Pahariya, too, has maintained complete silence. Fans were quick to notice that he neither reacted to nor shared the Toxic teaser on his Instagram, further fuelling speculation about trouble in paradise. Both Tara and Veer have refrained from commenting on the reported split, choosing not to address or deny the claims so far.

According to a recent report by Filmfare, the much-talked-about new Bollywood couple has reportedly parted ways. The news came as a shock to fans, especially since Tara and Veer had only recently made their relationship public. The duo had gone official just a couple of months ago through affectionate social media posts that quickly caught the internet’s attention. Sources close to the pair reportedly confirmed the breakup, though neither Tara nor Veer has issued an official statement. As of now, the reason behind the alleged split remains undisclosed.

Before these rumours emerged, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were often described as going strong. However, the couple had previously found themselves at the centre of controversy following viral clips from singer AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. During the event, Tara shared a friendly on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, which soon became a major talking point online. Several social media users zoomed in on Veer’s reaction from the audience, interpreting his expressions as discomfort or displeasure.

At the time, Tara was quick to shut down the speculation. She took to Instagram to call out what she described as “false narratives” and “paid PR,” urging people not to jump to conclusions based on selectively edited clips. Veer also clarified that the viral video had been misleadingly edited to create unnecessary controversy around their relationship.

The situation later took a turn when social media influencer Orry shared an unedited video from the concert. The clip showed Veer cheering enthusiastically for Tara and AP Dhillon, contradicting earlier claims of discomfort. Veer reposted the video on his own account and wrote, “The truth always wins (What the media will never show you),” seemingly putting an end to the speculation at the time.

Prior to the recent breakup rumours, Tara and Veer had been quite open about their relationship online. On the occasion of Diwali, Tara shared a series of PDA-filled pictures with Veer, effectively soft-launching him on her social media. The photos quickly went viral, with fans celebrating their romance and hailing them as one of the most talked-about new couples of 2025.

While fans continue to speculate about the status of their relationship, Tara’s recent post suggests that she is choosing to let her work speak for itself. With Toxic already generating massive buzz and record-breaking teaser views, the actress appears to be keeping her attention firmly on her professional commitments, even as questions about her personal life remain unanswered.